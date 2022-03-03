ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.22) to €14.00 ($15.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 22,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

