Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 8.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 87,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,380,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

