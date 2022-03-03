Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Lowered to €36.00 at Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.33) to €34.00 ($38.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.