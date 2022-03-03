PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
PTBRY remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Thursday. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
