PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PTBRY remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Thursday. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

