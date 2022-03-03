PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of UNLRY stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
