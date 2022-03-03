Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 185,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,887. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
