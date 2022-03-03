Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 185,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,887. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -158.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

