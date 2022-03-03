PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

