PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $27.81. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 43,301 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

