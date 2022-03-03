Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 37.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,114 shares of company stock valued at $113,792. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.