Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 641,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

