Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $6.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.43 million, a PE ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

