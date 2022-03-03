Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issued By B. Riley

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Curis in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

CRIS opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.