Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Issued By William Blair

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.02. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $167.06 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 489.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

