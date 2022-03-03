Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.62.

CVNA stock opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Carvana by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carvana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

