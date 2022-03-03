Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Boosted by Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

