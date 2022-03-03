Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $45.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.27 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,163.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,435.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,374.74. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

