Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.52. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Humanigen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.