Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kaman stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

