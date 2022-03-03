Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Offerpad in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
