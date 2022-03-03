Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Offerpad in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.71. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

