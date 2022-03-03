Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,355,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

