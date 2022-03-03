Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

