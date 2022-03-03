Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.