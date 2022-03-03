Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

