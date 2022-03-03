QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.49) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.43) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406 ($5.45).

LON QQ opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.10) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.17.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

