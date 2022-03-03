QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.47) to GBX 302 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

QNTQY stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

