Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

