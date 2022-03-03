Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells $177,641.44 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. 1,192,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,267. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

