Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 2,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,068. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

