Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

