Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $122.15

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.15 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 122.15 ($1.64), with a volume of 4785153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.30 ($1.69).

QLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.17) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.30).

Get Quilter alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.