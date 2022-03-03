Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 296,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 242,702 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

