R. F. Lafferty Trims Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Target Price to $4.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $5,181,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

