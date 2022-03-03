R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 125.5% in February

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock remained flat at $$10.84 on Thursday. 447,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

