Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 484,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares during the period.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

