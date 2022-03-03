RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.62. RadNet shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3,805 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.75.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

