Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,061 shares of company stock worth $226,687. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

