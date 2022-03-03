Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

