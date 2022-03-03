RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $606.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.58. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942 shares of company stock worth $551,537. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.