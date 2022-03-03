Ratecoin (XRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,463.28

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $53,463.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

