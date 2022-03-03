Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.78 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00006345 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $244.52 million and approximately $51.89 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,891,429 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

