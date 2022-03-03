Raymond James Analysts Give Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) a C$0.75 Price Target

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.75 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EGT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.