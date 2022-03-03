Raymond James Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$7.75 Price Target

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.75 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.20. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

