Raymond James Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$7.09.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

