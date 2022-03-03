Raymond James Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $11.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.