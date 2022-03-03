RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

