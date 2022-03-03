Reach plc (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RCH stock opened at GBX 164.43 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.53. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.60 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

