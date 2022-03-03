Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 5,482,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

