Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

2/25/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was given a new C$70.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,082. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$51.20 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

