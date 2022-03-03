Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) PT Lowered to €44.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($52.81) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.