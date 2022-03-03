Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.